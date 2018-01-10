On January 9, 2018, Gary Howard Shapiro, devoted husband of Glori Shapiro (nee Cohen); former husband of Sally Shapiro-Gould; loving father of Marc Shapiro (fiancee Maggie Klinedinst), Randy Shapiro (fiancee Lauren Brown), Sandra (Brett) Sanders and Jennifer Stutman; dear brother of Ira (Laraine) Shapiro; dear brother-in-law of Jill Cohen; beloved grandfather of Eliana and Donovan Shapiro; cherished son of the late Mickey and Ruth Shapiro; adored son-in law of Joel and Joan Cohen. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, January 11, at 11 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136. In mourning at 12425 Preserve Way, Reisterstown, MD 21136.