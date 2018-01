On January 8, 2018, Juri Szapiro; beloved partner of Janina Blachewicz; devoted father of Jay Szapiro and the late Steve Szapiro; dear step-father of Evelina Blanche; loving son of the late Perla and Pawel Szapiro. Funeral services and interment will be held at Chevra Ahavas Chesed Cemetery, Randallstown, on Wednesday, January 10, at 1 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.