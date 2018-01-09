On January 5, 2018, Lewis Neil Barasch, beloved husband of the late Sandra Barasch (nee Lachow); devoted father of Brooke Barasch (David Griffin); adored son of the late Gladys and Benjamin Barasch; cherished friend of Helen Feintuch; also survived by his loving dog Mickey. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, January 10, at 11 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211 or Susan G. Komen for the Cure, 200 East Joppa Road, Suite 407, Towson, MD 21286. In mourning at 3827 Labyrinth Road, Baltimore, MD 21215.