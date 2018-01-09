On January 8, 2018, Harry Rosen; loving father of Alan (Sharon) Rosen and Barrie Rosen (Barry Silberzweig); beloved grandfather of Joseph and Bebe Silberzweig and Rachel, Joshua, Sarah, Mia, Rebecca, Hannah, Jonathan and Emily Rosen; dear son of the late Abraham and Bessie Rosen. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, January 10, at 10 a.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Friends of Magen David Adom, 352 Seventh Ave., Suite 400, New York, NY 10001. In mourning at 7806 Crossland Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, through Tuesday morning with services at 7:30 a.m. each day except Sunday morning services at 9 a.m., evening services at 4:45 p.m. each night.