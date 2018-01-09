On January 7, 2018, Mary Schmell (nee Cohen); beloved wife of the late Abraham Schmell; devoted mother of Marc Mishaan, Irwin Schmell, Eli Schmell, Chaya Karp, Borach Schmell and the late Ephraim Mishaan; dear mother-in-law of Caroline Mishaan, Libby Schmell, Judy Schmell, Tzvi Karp and Selma Mishaan; adored sister of the late Lorraine Forshner and Molly Doueck; loving daughter of the late Lucy and Frank Cohen; also survived by many loving grandchildren and many loving great-grandchildren. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, January 9, at 2 p.m. Interment at Shearith Israel Cemetery, 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 6503 Park Heights Ave. Unit LK (Windsor House), Baltimore, MD 21215.