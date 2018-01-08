On January 2, William Ober, 68, passed away peacefully in his sleep while surrounded by his loved ones. He was the beloved husband of Lorraine Ober (nee Grulich); devoted father of Jeremy (Suzanne) Ober and Erin (Wilson) Price, stepsons Ben Thissell, Steven (Maura) Merlis and Jonathan (Emma) Merlis; loving son of Morris Ober and the late Blanche Ober; loving brother of the late Barbara Ricco; loving grandfather of Caitlin and Anthony James Ober and Daniel, Charles, Bruce and Caroline Merlis. Services at Sol Levinson & Bros, 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, January 14, at noon. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.