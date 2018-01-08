On January 7, 2018, Sonia Dubick Matz (nee Klein), beloved wife of the late Sydney Dubick and Harold Matz; devoted mother of Sheila (Steven) Wolf, Michelle (Donald) Nusinov, Susan Dubick (Dr. Stuart Tabb) and Howard (Judy) Dubick; cherished grandmother of Sander (Annette) Wolf, Lisa Akers, Sydney (Carmen) Nusinov, Alan (Marina) Nusinov, Taylor Honkofsky, Shaun (Jeneve) Dubick, Carly Ballard (Lt. Brent Ballard, U.S. Navy); also survived by eleven great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Ruth Cohen; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Celia Klein and Anna Klein. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, January 9, at 11 a.m. Interment at B’nai Israel Cemetery, 3701 Southern Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Jewish War Veterans, Roger C. Snyder Memorial Post 117, P.O. Box 79695, Baltimore, MD 21279. In mourning at 1007 Berrymans Lane, Reisterstown, MD 21136, through Thursday evening with services at 7 p.m.