On January 5, 2018, Zelda Chernin (nee Feldman), beloved wife of the late Solomon Chernin and Isadore Weisberg; devoted mother of Linda Faye Margulis and Marlene (Ken) Schreier; dear sister of Raphael (Gail) Feldman and the late Hinda Esterson; dear sister-in-law of Morton Esterson; loving grandmother of Jeffrey (Dr. Joy) Schreier; adored great-grandmother of Tristan Schreier; beloved son of the Ida and Leonard Feldman. Funeral services private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093 or American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.