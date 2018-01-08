On January 6, 2018, Helaine G. Trosch (nee Goldstein), beloved wife of Melvin Trosch; cherished mother of Richard (Janet) Trosch, James (Alice) Trosch, Thomas Trosch and Glen Trosch; devoted sister of the late Mort and Trudy Goldstein; dear daughter of the late Ida and Max Goldstein; adoring grandmother of Jeffrey, Lauren, Emily, Benjamin, Rebecca, Jonathan, Katherine and Brendan Trosch; loving aunt of Martin and Ethan Alderman. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, January 8, at 1 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. In mourning at 11629 Saint Davids Lane, Lutherville, MD 21093, Monday following interment, with a 7 p.m. service. Receiving Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. service.