On January 5, 2018, Dmitriy Chechik, beloved husband of Rachel Chechik (nee Shafran); devoted father of Slava Chechik (Lena Shnayder) and Marina (Michael) Bean; cherished grandfather of Lara Chechik and Andrew and Sarah Bean; dear brother of the late Leonid (Genya) Chechik and Valentina Chechik (Joseph Shulman); loving son of the late Solomon Chechik and Dasya Vigonskaya. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, January 8, at noon. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Heart Association, Memorial and Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979 or Alzheimer’s Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. In mourning at 314 Bonnie Meadow Circle, Reisterstown, MD 21136.