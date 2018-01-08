On January 4, 2018, Dr. Alexander Boris Murinson, beloved father of Eitan Murinson and Rachel Murinson; cherished brother of Yuri Murinson; devoted son of the late Boris and Athelya Murinson. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, January 8, at 10 a.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School, Scholarship Fund, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 7905 Terrapin Court, Pikesville, MD 21208, Monday 4:45 p.m., Tuesday 7:45 a.m. and 4:45 p.m., Wednesday 7:45 a.m. and 4:45 p.m., Thursday 7:45 a.m. and 4:45 p.m., Friday 7:45 a.m. and Sunday 8:30 a.m.