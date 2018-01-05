On January 4, 2018, Elizabeth Azman (nee Einspruch), beloved wife of the late Abraham Azman; devoted mother of Dr. Thomas (Ruthy) Azman, Dr. Irwin (Donna) Azman and Eva Fine; loving grandmother of Chaim Zvi (Chaya) Azman, Moshe (Avigail) Azman, Dovid (Tikvah) Azman, Elie (Chummie) Azman, Melissa (Elliott) Rosen, Monica (David) Rosen, Joanna (Michael) Joseph, Andrew (Emily) Azman and Darren (Rachel) Azman; also survived by many loving great-grandchildren. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, January 7, at 3 p.m. Interment at Lubawitz Nusach Ari (Ner Tamid) Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Ahavas Yisrael Charity Fund, c/o Janine Chapman, 2723 Woodcourt Road, Baltimore, MD 21209 or Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF), 1430 Broadway, New York, NY 10018 or One Israel Fund, 445 Central Ave., #210, Cedarhurst, NY 11516. In mourning at 3315 Labyrinth Road, Baltimore, MD 21215, through Friday. Shacharis at 6:45 a.m. Monday through Friday. Mincha/Maariv at 4:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Friday at 3 p.m.