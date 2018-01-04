On January 2, 2018, John Walter Reames III, beloved husband of Laura Reames (nee Rosenzweig); devoted father of Ethan Reames; loving son-in-law of Susan Rosenzweig and Roland Blood; dear brother-in-law of Janis Davisson and Scott Rosenzweig; loving brother of Matthew Reames; cherished son of Malinda and the late John Reames Jr. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, January 14, at 3 p.m. Interment private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Kol Halev Synagogue, 6200 N. Charles St., P.O. Box 102, Baltimore, MD 21212. In mourning at 7825 Bellona Ave., Baltimore, MD 21204, Monday, January 15 and Tuesday, January 16, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.