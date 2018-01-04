On January 3, 2018, Elila Bilova (nee Rubshtein), beloved wife of the late Yefim Bilov; cherished mother of Natasha Bilova (Sergey Fert); loving twin sister of the late Nehama Liberman; devoted sister-in-law of Michail Liberman; dear daughter of the late Benzion and Masya Rubshtein; loving grandmother of Olia Kerzhner; cherished cousin of Yuriy Tuvim and Basya Shalito; adored aunt of Irina Kaliman and Vera Shalito. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, January 7, at 1 p.m. Interment at Har Sinai Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road.