On January 3, 2018, Barbara “Bobbi” Lipson (nee Ballard), beloved wife of the late Judge Alan Bennett Lipson; devoted mother of Bruce (Terri) Lipson and Amy (Bennett) Silver; adoring grandmother of Jessica and Brady Lipson, Kevin and Kelli Burns, Zachary, Shelby, Ross and Blake Silver; loving daughter of the late Edna and Edward Ballard. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, January 7, at 2 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to National MS Society, Greater DC-MD Chapter, 1800 M St. NW, Suite 750 South, Washington, DC 20006. In mourning at 3 Timber Run Court, Reisterstown, MD 21136, Sunday and Monday.