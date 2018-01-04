On January 3, 2018, Claire Kleeman (nee Schipper), beloved wife of Alfred Kleeman; devoted mother of Jeff (Jill), Terry (Beth) and Stephen (Charlotte) Kleeman; loving sister of the late Leon and Henry Schipper; cherished grandmother of Brandon (Meredith), Justin (fiance Eden), Heather, Emily, Michael (fiance Ali), Demi Kleeman, Ian and Max Carchman; adored great-grandmother of Max Kleeman. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, January 7, at 11 a.m. Interment at Chevra Ahavas Chesed Cemetery, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place SW, Washington, DC 20024. In mourning at 1607 Barthel Road, Lutherville, MD 21093, immediately following interment on Sunday and then continuing Monday and Tuesday at 7111 Park Heights Ave. (Park Towers East), Apartment 804, Baltimore, MD 21215.