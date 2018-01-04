On December 31, 2017, Dr. Robert Fisher, beloved husband of the late Laura Fisher (nee Ackerman); beloved father of Dr. Art (Terri) Fisher, Dr. Madeleine Fisher and Jeffrey (Diane) Fisher; devoted brother of the late David Fisher and Jack Fisher; beloved son of the late Mary and Ralph Fisher; loving grandfather of Lucas, Logan, Rachel, Michelle and Allison Fisher. Born on April 3, 1926, in Philadelphia, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1944 and participated in their aviation electronics program. After 10 years as an electrical engineer with his B.A. from LaSalle College, he took his medical training at Jefferson Medical College. He began his medical career at Taylor Manor Hospital in Ellicott City and Spring Grove Hospital in Catonsville, Md. before going in to private practice. He was board certified in both psychiatry and internal medicine. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, January 5, at 2 p.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah, 7000 Rockland Hills Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209 or the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place SW, Washington, DC 20024. In mourning at 2212 Sugarcone Road, Baltimore, MD 21209.