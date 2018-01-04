On January 2, 2018, Rhonda H. Lowenthal, beloved daughter of the late Sondra and Edward Lowenthal; cherished sister of the late Jay I. Lowenthal; adored aunt of Steven (Britney) Lowenthal and Elizabeth Lowenthal; loving sister-in-law of Naomi M. Lowenthal; dear cousin of Ira, David and Matt Lowenthal, Esta Licker, Amy Heron, Kerrie, Kenny and Kaitlyn Lowenthal and Rory Licker. Funeral services private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929.