Gordon Center Names New Directors

The Gordon Center for Performing Arts at the Owings Mills JCC recently promoted two people from within the organization to director positions. Alyson Bonavoglia and Peter Michaelson were named the center’s new artistic director and senior director of theater and live music, respectively.

For the past three years, Bonavoglia has served as community engagement coordinator and director of the Baltimore Jewish Film Festival, held at the Gordon Center.

“I have been involved in many aspects of the Gordon Center — from designing events with Associated agencies and partners in the Baltimore arts community, to writing grants to government and private foundations, to working with the film committee to bring the best in new Jewish- interest movies to Baltimore,” Bonavoglia said in prepared statement. “I see my deepening engagement with the community as crucially informing my work as artistic director.”

She called the Gordon Center “a true community gathering place” and that she’s looking at expanding its music programming “both on stage and in the classroom through artist residencies.”

Michaelson will be responsible for all back-of-house operations including the technical aspects of working backstage. He will also be in charge of all front-of-house duties including box office, house management and concessions.

“I want the Gordon Center to be a destination for patrons to see amazing events whether they be community events or major concerts,” Michaelson said in a prepared statement. “To that end, every show we do is the most important show we will ever do.”

