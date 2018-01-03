On December 23, Edith Paul Rosenthal, 92, a native of Baltimore, died in Pacific Palisades, Ca. after a brief illness compounded by a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. One of 12 siblings, whose parents were Russian immigrants, she was born and raised in Baltimore. She was number four in the birth order and as a child, because she was so nurturing, she took on the role of caring for her younger brothers and sisters. Despite her father’s objections and a lack of money, Edith went to college, the only girl in her family to do so. After graduating from Towson State Teacher’s College, she became an elementary school teacher in Baltimore. She and her husband Leon and their two young children moved to Los Angeles for Leon’s job. There she earned her California teaching credential and worked as a substitute teacher. An active volunteer, Edith served as PTA president at her children’s elementary school. After two more cross country moves, she eventually landed in the San Francisco Bay area, where she and Leon lived for the next forty years. Kind and considerate, she always welcomed family and friends from across the country to stay in her home and treated all who visited like royalty.

A devoted wife of 60 years to Leon, who predeceased her, Edith is survived by six of her siblings, countless nieces and nephews, her son Michael and his wife Marleen Roggow of Marin County, Ca., her daughter Betsy and Betsy’s husband David Rosenthal of Pacific Palisades, Ca. and grandchildren Adam, Sara and Joel. Edith was laid to rest on December 27, 2017, at Skylawn Cemetery in San Mateo next to her beloved Leon. Donations in her memory can be made to Alzheimer’s Greater Los Angeles (alzgla.org) or Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation, New York, NY (alzinfo.org).