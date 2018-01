J-WoHoCo (Jewish Women of Howard County), a project of Etz Chaim, donated and wrapped 60 presents for children to receive through the Jewish Caring Network on Dec. 11 at Temple Isaiah in Fulton, Md. The gifts included headphones, Legos, crafts and art supplies, science kits and games, and the women enjoyed latkes and sufghaniyot as well as a short Chanukah meditation.