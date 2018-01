Elizabeth (née Gudis) and Samuel Goldgeier of Washington, D.C., are thrilled to announce the birth of their son, Henry Daniel Goldgeier, on Sept. 4, 2017.

Henry’s Hebrew name is Yechiel David in loving memory of his maternal great-grandfather, Harry Goldblum, his paternal great-grandfather, Henry Goldgeier, and his paternal great-grandfather, Daniel Elkin.

Proud grandparents are Drs. Barbara and Matthew Gudis of Mount Kisco, N.Y., and Florence and Barry Goldgeier of Randallstown.