The Times They Are a-Changin’

As Baltimoreans enter a new year, at least according to the Gregorian calendar, they do so with the absence of two beloved businesses: Suburban House and Goldman’s Kosher Bakery.

Suburban House’s sudden closing on Dec. 22 — the subject of this week’s cover story by Andy Belt — left many in the community shocked at the loss of a place that was the location of decades worth of memories. One woman recalls watching the first moon landing there; another remembers her children always getting free rainbow cookies. It’s clear Suburban House was much more than just a neighborhood joint; it was a pillar of the community, a place for family and friends to reunite or simply have their regularly scheduled meals.

As Courtney Bluefeld told the JT on Facebook, she had the same waitresses as a child who later got to know her kids.

“The greatest childhood memories, and the original matzoh ball soup, cannot be duplicated,” she said. “I will forever have the warmest memories of S&H, as my grandparents called it.”

A similar cry echoed in the community with the closure of Goldman’s Kosher Bakery on Reisterstown Road, which Andy Belt also chronicles in this week’s issue. Customers who spoke to Andy when he visited the shop ahead of its Dec. 31 closing also associate the bakery with childhood and family memories.

“When my family would go on road trips, we’d come here and pick out things we wanted,” said Tsvi Palmer.

“Eclairs were my favorite things here,” Gloria Thompson said, vowing to come back again before they closed for her favorite treat.

It’s always sad to see a longtime beloved community business close, especially ones so dear to the hearts of Balt- imoreans. But as I realized from looking through some old but recently acquired JTs, such is life and business.

These JTs, dated between 1935 and 1947, were dropped off by JT subscribers Michael Barrash and Jerry Newton, who found them in a previously unopened box that had been moved out of Barrash’s grandparents’ shop, Etta Gowns, when it closed in 1987. Barrash’s JT visit presented an opportunity to hear about his family’s Baltimore history, which I cover in this week’s paper.

What I realized as I looked through the magazines with the backdrop of two businesses closing, there were few names I recognized in the advertisements outside of cigarette and car companies, Sol Levinson & Bros., the Lord Baltimore Hotel, the Hippodrome and the Lyric. So who knows which delis, butcher shops and bakeries closed and directly or indirectly paved the way for Suburban House and Goldman’s?

In the new year, let’s remember the good times at Suburban House and Goldman’s but look optimistically to the future and the new delicious food it undoubtedly will bring.

