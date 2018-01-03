Sad about Suburban House

As a longtime Suburban House patron, I want to express my sadness that a Pikesville landmark has closed.

Through the years, starting as a teenager on a date to having Sunday breakfast with my wife and children, S&H was always a wonderful experience. I will always remember Mitsu serving us and remembering all of our names and Mark walking around the room with fresh coffee in hand. We were treated like family, and that is hard to find these days.

Knowing how much I enjoyed S&H, my daughter’s then- boyfriend treated me to lunch there the day he asked my permission to marry her. I guess he knew I wouldn’t say no while eating a cloak and dagger. Whether it was for a simchah or shiva, Mark made sure the trays sent to our home were always fresh and over-stuffed. The complimentary coddies tray was always appreciated and the first item to disappear. Although things changed a bit these past few years, I will always remember S&H with warm and wonderful memories.