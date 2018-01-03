10 Inspiring Jews Who Died in 2017

It’s always difficult to whittle down the list of influential Jews who died in a given year, but this year the task seemed to be especially tough. From a pioneering LGBTQ activist to a pair of legendary comedians to a 104-year-old haredi Orthodox rabbi, here are some of the Jews we lost in 2017 who left deep marks on their fields.

>> Sara Ehrman, 98: The longtime Democratic Party activist, adviser on the Israeli- Palestinian conflict and friend of the Clintons described herself as “first a Jew, second a Democrat and above all a feminist.” Ehrman worked on George McGovern’s 1972 presidential campaign and later advised President Bill Clinton on Israel-Arab peacemaking.

>> Zsa Zsa Gabor, 99: Though this legendary Holly- wood socialite was buried in a Catholic cemetery, she had Jewish roots. Born to Hungarian Jewish parents in Budapest, Sari Gabor (her real name) was married nine times and appeared in films such as “Moulin Rouge” and “Lovely to Look At.” Her love life was a tumultuous public affair, and she has been called the first celebrity to be famous for being famous.

>> Monty Hall, 96: This TV icon, born Monte Halparin to Orthodox parents in the Canadian city of Winnipeg, co-created the game show “Let’s Make a Deal” and hosted it for nearly 25 years, starting in the 1960s. Before becoming a radio producer in the ’50s, Hall wanted to become a doctor, but he could not get in to medical schools due to the Jewish quotas common at the time.

>> Vera Katz, 84: Over the course of the 1990s and the ’00s, Portland, Ore., transformed from a boring port town into a dynamic symbol of hipster liberalism. During that time, specifically from 1993 to 2005, the Pacific Northwest city had a three-term Jewish mayor: Vera Katz, who grew up in New York City as a poor Jewish refugee from Nazi Germany.

>> Jerry Lewis, 91: Don’t let the funnyman’s stage name fool you: Jerry Lewis was born Joseph Levitch to parents who performed on the Borscht Belt hotel circuit. Lewis rose to prominence as part of a duo with Dean Martin, with whom he made over a dozen wacky comedy films from 1949 to 1956. He would go on to star in dozens of other films, including Martin Scorsese’s “The King of Comedy.”

>> Don Rickles, 90: The well-known comic, nicknamed “Mr. Warmth,” loved to hurl insults at audience members. But he was also a serious actor trained at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. Rickles appeared in countless TV shows, performed standup into his 80s and acted alongside legends such as Clark Gable and Clint Eastwood on the silver screen.

>> Aharon Leib Shteinman, 104: Rabbi Shteinman’s stature in the haredi (but non-Chasidic) world is legandary: witness the hundreds of thousands of mourners who came to his funeral in Israel earlier this month. The rabbi, who held few public positions, wrote dozens of books and lived modestly in the heavily Orthodox suburb of Bnei Brak, was considered the “gadol hador,” or great sage, of his generation among the haredi Lithuanian-rooted community.

>> Simone Veil, 89: Fewer than 70 people have been awarded France’s Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor — and Simone Veil, a Holocaust survivor who became a pillar of French politics, was one of them. After surviving Auschwitz and Bergen-Belsen, Veil became a lawyer and served as France’s minister of health and, later, as president of the European Parliament.

>> Otto Warmbier, 22: After being held in North Korea for more than 17 months for allegedly tearing down a propaganda poster during a student tour, Otto Warmbier was released, comatose, in June and died a week later. He was an active member at the University of Virginia Hillel, but North Korea’s narrative said that Warmbier stole the poster for an American church. Therefore, Warmbier’s Jewish identity was kept under wraps so as not to embarrass North Korea during negotiations for his release.

>> Edith Windsor, 88: In 2009, LGBTQ activist Edith Windsor was forced to pay federal taxes on the estate of her late wife, even though her marriage was recognized as legal by the state of New York, where they lived. She took the case all the way to the Supreme Court, which ruled in 2013 that the federal government must abide by states’ rules in dealing with same-sex couples. That case paved the way for the court ruling, two years later, that removed all barriers to equal marriage rights nationwide.