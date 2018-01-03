On January 2, 2018, Leta Baylus (nee Wasbutsky), beloved wife of the late Sidney Baylus; devoted mother of Cynthia Baylus (Dr. Alan) Halle; cherished daughter of the late David and Fannie Wasbutsky; loving sister of the late Julius Wasbutsky and Gerri Miller; adored grandmother of Lisa Goldman, David (Vivianna) Goldman, Dr. Daniel (Alison) Halle and Noah Halle. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, January 7, at 10 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mount Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201. In mourning at 7706 Crossland Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, immediately following interment for Sunday only.