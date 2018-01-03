On January 1, 2018, Elaine Aschkynazo (nee Wanger), beloved wife of Nathaniel Aschkynazo; devoted mother of Mathias Aschkynazo and Caleb (Corinne) Aschkynazo; adored grandmother of Sacha and Danielle Aschkynazo; dear sister of the late Harriet Cohen and Sylvia Thomas; loving daughter of the late Jacob and Rose Wanger. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, January 5, at noon. Interment at Kneseth Israel Cemetery, Annapolis. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to any organization that supports the blind.