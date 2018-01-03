On January 1, 2018, Evelyn B. Rofsky (nee Prisman), loving wife of the late Nathan Rofsky; beloved mother of Ruth (George) Kakoulidis; dear grandmother of Harry (Mila) Kakoulidis; cherished great-grandmother of Ari, Nikita and Jason Kakoulidis; adored daughter of the late Frances and Harry Prisman. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, January 5, at 10 a.m. Interment at Yehuda Amachby Lodge Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah, 7000 Rockland Hills Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at 3616 Coronado Road, Baltimore, MD 21244, on Friday and Sunday, with services in the morning and evening at Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah through Thursday.