On December 31, 2017, Shmil Kushnir, beloved husband of Serafema Zak and the late Tsilya Kushnir; loving father of Arkady (Charinna) Kushnir, Marat (Leah) Kushner, Michael Zak, and Nellye (Simon) Gorelick; dear brother of Munya Levshits; adored grandfather of Steven and Jaden Kushnir, Sam and Abby Kushner, Emma Zak and Jason Gorelick. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, January 1, at 3 p.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. In mourning at Europe Restaurant, 4147 Labyrinth Road, Baltimore, MD 21215, following interment on Monday. Shiva will continue at 2411 Forest Green Road, Baltimore, MD 21209 Tuesday through Thursday with services at 7 p.m. each evening.