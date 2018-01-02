On December 30, 2017, Sylvia Greenberg (nee Levy), beloved wife of the late Morton Greenberg; devoted mother of Ruth Ann Greenberg (Gary S. Becker) and Phillip Jay Greenberg; cherished grandmother of Carolyn and Matthew Becker; dear sister of the late Harry Levy. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, January 7, at noon. Interment at Druid Ridge Cemetery, Pikesville. In mourning at Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton, 1726 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, following the funeral, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. with a shiva service and light fare provided. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Heart Association, Memorial and Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979.