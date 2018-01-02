On January 1, 2018, Geraldine H. Cohen (nee Baylin), beloved wife of the late Sydney M. Cohen; loving mother of Dr. Gary (Charlene) Cohen and Edy (Steve) Bondroff and the late Martin Cohen; devoted sister of George Baylin, Marian Price and Minnie Frankel; devoted daughter of the late Max and Sarah Baylin; loving grandmother of Sara (Joel) Fidler, Beth (Chris) Kojima, Max (Rath) Cohen, Michael (Morgan) Bondroff, Brian (Dara) Harris and Michelle (Steve) Thompson; adored great-grandmother of thirteen. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, January 4, at 11 a.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or The Soul Center, Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Pikesville, MD 21208.