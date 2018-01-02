On December 30, 2017, Sylvia Stone (nee Ingber), beloved wife of the late Samuel J. Stone; devoted mother of Bruce (Lynn) Stone, Carol (Stuart) Elover and Sandy (Howard) Bernheim; adored grandmother of Jason (Michelle) Elover, Adam (Alexis) Elover, Jessica (Ari) Schuler, Amanda Bernheim, Mekenzie (Taylor) Pratt-Thomas and Cody Rosen Stone; loving great-grandmother of Grayson, Piper, Logan and Ashlynn Elover and Skylar Pratt-Thomas; loving daughter of the late Rebecca and Benjamin Ingber; beloved sister of the late Milton Ingber and Minnie Hoffman; cherished sister-in-law of Reba Weinstein, Sylvia Stone and the late Simon Stone and Stanley Hoffman. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, January 3, at 1 p.m. Interment at Swinicher Woliner Benevolent Society, 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah, 7000 Rockland Hills Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209 or Beth Israel Congregation, 3706 Crondall Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117. In mourning at 3747 Greenway Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117 following interment with an evening service at 7 p.m. The family will be receiving Thursday after 1 p.m. with a service at 7 p.m., Friday after 1 p.m. with no service, all day on Sunday with services at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Observe kosher dietary laws.