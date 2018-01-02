On January 1, 2018, Ronald J. Walpert, beloved husband of Rita Walpert (nee Goldstein); devoted father of Marcy Carnerie; dear brother of Dr. Barry (Sherrie) Walpert and Shelley (Elliott) Fineman; cherished grandfather of Logan and Lindsay Carnerie; loving son of the late Beatrice and Melvin Walpert. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, January 3, at 11 a.m. Interment at Beth Jacob Cemetery, Finksburg, Md. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Hebrew Free Loan Association, 5752 Park Heights Ave. Baltimore, Maryland 21215. In mourning at 8117 Anita Road, Pikesville, MD 21208, through Friday evening with shiva services Wednesday and Thursday.