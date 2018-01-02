On December 29, 2017, Ira Harvey Kirsch; beloved husband of Camile Kirsch (nee Laudon); loving stepfather of Michael Sontag and Lauren (Chaim) Loecher; devoted brother of Adrianne (Robert) Weinblatt and Fern Rose; adored son of Beverly and the late David Kirsch. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, January 2, at 3 p.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 12 Autumn Winds Court, Reisterstown, MD 21136.