On December 30, 2017, Edgar Ellis, devoted husband of Gona Gloria Ellis (nee Blumberg); loving father of Pamela Rai Ellis and Lee Marshall Ellis; dear brother of the late Shirley Cohen; beloved grandfather of Brooke Breslin; cherished son of the late Louis and Mollie Ellis. Eddie had a highly successful career where he did much more than earn a living: he positively influenced the lives of everyone who worked for him and with him along the way. He was lucky to have a large and devoted family. In short, Eddie was a people person always interacting with and having fun with his friends and family. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, January 2, at 1:30 p.m. Interment at Har Sinai Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Brightview Towson, Scholarship Fund, 20 East Burke Ave., Towson, MD 21286. The family will be receiving at Gilchrist Towson, 555 W. Towsontown Blvd., Towson, MD 21204.