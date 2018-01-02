On December 29, 2017, Melvin Sody, who always regarded his family as his number one priority and was the devoted husband of the late Dorothy Sody (nee Stein); loving father of Roz (Howard) Kurman, Amy (Lewis) Dardick and the late David Sody; dear brother of Stanley “Pete” (J.J.) Sody, Myrna (late Ashlan) Harlan and the late Arnold Cody; cherished grandfather of Michael (Jaime) Kurman, Jill (Idan) Tzameret and Ryan, Beth and Andrew Dardick; and adored great-grandfather of Max and Saylour Kurman and Lev and Dalia Tzameret. Those who met Melvin know he had an unparalleled zest for life that was reflected in the positive attitude he displayed day after day. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson, Lane on Tuesday, January 2, at 11 a.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 3721 Ashley Way, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with services at 7 p.m.