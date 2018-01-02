On December 31, 2017, Raisa Shuster (nee Haaretz), devoted wife of Yakov Shuster; loving mother of Martin (Robin) Shuster; dear sister of Ida (Edward) Gitelman; adoring grandmother of Amilia and Lev and Shuster; cherished daughter of the late Bella and Semen Royzen. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, January 2, at 9 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 6809 Maurleen Road, Baltimore, MD 21209, through Monday, with services at 6 p.m.