On December 29, 2017, Phyllis L. Lifschutz (nee Wolpert) of Princeton NJ, formerly of Baltimore, beloved wife of the late Dr. Seymour Lifschutz; devoted mother of William Lifschutz and the late Lorie Lifschutz; cherished daughter of the late Harry and Fannie Wolpert; beloved sister of the late Ruth Rudick and Morton Wolpert; also survived by loving nieces, nephews and cousins. She was an avid and renowned floral and nature watercolor artist. Services at Congregation Ahavas Achim Cemetery, 1154 Somerset St., New Brunswick, NJ on Tuesday, January 2, at 1 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the National Alliance of Mental Illness at nami.org.