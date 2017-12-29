On December 29, 2017, Nathan Goldberg, beloved husband of Lucille Goldberg (nee Levin); devoted father of Howard (Susan) Goldberg, Hinda (Stuart) Dankner, Marilyn Weiner, Terrye (Robert) Grosshandler, and Burton (Linda) Halpert; dear brother of the late Paul Goldberg and Pearl Pinson; adored son of the late Rose and Harry Goldberg; loving grandfather of Adam, Noah and Ian Dankner, Stacy Weiner, Andrew and Eric (Robyn) Grosshandler. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, December 31, at 1 pm. Interment Beth El Memorial Park – Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Itineris Inc., 2050 Rockrose Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211 or The Living Legacy Foundation, Att: Ann Bromery, 1730 Twin Spring Road, Suite 200, Baltimore, MD 21227 (www.thellf.org). In mourning at 3501 Round Hollow Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, through Wednesday.