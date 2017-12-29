On December 29, 2017, Elaine F. Greenberg (nee Rosenstein) beloved wife of the late Bernard A. Greenberg; devoted mother of Sandy (late Don) Lebowitz, Ron (Lynette Frasca) Greenberg, and David (Eileen Attman) Greenberg; loving grandmother of Ilene Lebowitz, the late Steven Lebowitz, Michael Lebowitz, Rebecca Tinsley, Gabrielle Bryson, Ian Greenberg, and Heather Brown. Also survived by 12 cherished great-grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, and 5 step-great-grandchildren. Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery – 5800 Windsor Mill Road on Sunday, December 31, at 11 am. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015. In mourning at 1 Pomona East Apt. 501, Pikesville, MD 21208, following interment on Sunday only.