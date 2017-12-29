On December 28, 2017, Esther Levin (nee Rosenbaum), 98, loving wife of the late Leonard I. Levin, will be remembered with love and affection, by her daughter, Suzanne Levin-Lapides (late Michael Lapides) of Baltimore; by daughter, Barbara Levin and husband Barry Rosenberg of St. Louis, MO. Loving grandchildren and their families; Dana and Trey Carr, “greats” Cady Rose and Grayson Carr, of Arlington, VA.; Josh and Kelly Silverman, “greats” Aiden, Riley and Teagan Silverman, of Clarksville, MD; Rebecca and Mark Schwartz, “newest great” Elana Schwartz of Alexandria, Virginia and David Lapides of Baltimore, MD. The family also includes many nieces and nephews in Baltimore, Copenhagen, Denmark and Israel and our “Family of friends”, especially, Ms. Judy Barrett. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, December 29, at 10 am. Interment Bnai Israel Cemetery – 3701 Southern Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Hope for HIE, PO Box 250472, W. Bloomfield Tw, MI 48325. In mourning at 111 Hamlet Hill Road, #105 (Harper House), Baltimore, MD 21210, Friday from 1-3 pm and Sunday 1-4 pm.