On December 28, 2017, Paula S. Oppenheimer (nee Straus); beloved wife of the late Morton S. Oppenheimer; devoted mother of David (Denise) Oppenheimer, Myron (Maxine Cohen) Oppenheimer and Joel (Karen) Oppenheimer; dear sister of the late Joanne Berger and Peggy Heilbrunn; loving grandmother of Laine, Cory, Brad, Lauren, Amy and Dana; also survived by five cherished great grandchildren. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, January 2, at 1 pm. Interment Druid Ridge Cemetery – Pikesville, MD. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Jewish Museum Of Maryland, 15 Lloyd Street, Baltimore, MD 21202 or Har Sinai Congregation, 2905 Walnut Avenue, Owings Mills, MD 21117. In mourning at 725 Mt. Wilson Lane (North Oaks), Baltimore, MD 21208, Tuesday following interment with a service at 7pm. The family will also be receiving Wednesday from 1pm-4pm.