Franklin Kicker Uses Football to Fund Cancer Research

For Jake Hermann, a senior at Franklin High School and the football team’s kicker, games had extra significance this season. For every point scored, Jake raised money to fight pediatric cancer.

Jake got the idea when he saw a social media post about Kick-It Champions, a program of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, a national volunteer-driven effort focused on raising money for childhood cancer research.

“I’ve had family members affected from other kinds of cancer,” said Jake. “It’s so important to raise money toward cancer research. It’s the only way to find a cure.”

For every point scored and field goal made in a game, a pledged amount of money was donated to Kick-It. Jake set his initial fundraising goal at $500 — and far exceeded his goal by raising more than $3,000.

Gayla Carr, a spokeswoman for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, said, “It is truly incredible to see a high school student putting his athletic talents to work to help others. We are lucky Jake chose to partner with us this season. He has made a tremendous impact on kids with cancer.”

The social media aspect of Jake’s promotion was powerful for raising money. He created a fundraising website though Kick-it and spread the word online. Through social media and news coverage, friends, family, teammates and even strangers donated to the cause.

Jewish values inspire Jake to give back to the community.

“A value in our house is tikkun olam, repairing the world,” said Jake, whose family belongs to Baltimore Hebrew Congregation. “Tikkun olam is intertwined with things we love to do as a family and with being Jewish in the Baltimore community.”

Jake has spent 10 summers at Union for Reform Judaism (URJ) Crane Lake Camp in West Stockbridge, Mass.

Jake’s parents, mother Cory and father Barak Hermann, CEO of the JCC of Greater Baltimore, are incredibly proud.

“We’re proud that he’s done it on his own, that he got the word out via Twitter and that he didn’t give up,” said Cory. “We’re really proud of him recognizing that you can take something you enjoy and make a difference. He saw the power of crowdsourcing, philanthropy and combining his passion for football with making a difference.”

As Jake goes off to college next year, his parents know he’ll find new ways to give back to the community. “He wants to stay involved in fundraising and making a difference,” said his father.

Jake says it was a team effort to make the fundraising possible. “Credit has to go to my team, especially my teammates Nick Nunez and Larry Smith Jr.,” he said. There were 11 games in which the team scored 50 points.

For other student-athletes interested in making a difference, Jake has inspiring words.

“I recommend any athlete find a way to raise money for anything they care about. To find a way to give back while doing something you love is so rewarding.”

To donate to Jake Hermann’s fundraiser, visit kick-it.org/champ/2017/09/kicking-against- cancer.

Anna Lippe is a local freelance writer.