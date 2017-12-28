On December 26, 2017, Judith Kishter (nee Glass); cherished former wife Herbert Kishter; loving, mother of Ian Berenholtz and Kelly (Dr. Randy) Applefeld; beloved sister of Bobbi Perlman, Michael Glass, and the late Debbi Kleiman; devoted sister-in-law of Aron Perlman, Gina Glass, and Alan Kleiman; adored grandmother of Emme, Paisley, Molly, and Jamie Applefeld; loving daughter of the late Louis and Mildred Glass. Funeral services and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at Baltimore Hebrew Congregation 7401 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208, Thursday only, beginning at 5pm, with a service at 6:30pm.