On December 27, 2017, Rita Rivina; beloved wife of Lev Rivin; loving mother of Zhanna (Dr. Alexander) Pokov; devoted sister of Mira Zelekson; adored grandmother of Ilya (Sofya) Pokov; adoring great grandmother of Nathan, Brenden and Leon Pokov. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, December 28, at 10:30 am. Interment Garrison Forest Cemetery of Chizuk Amuno Cong. Owings Mills. Please omit flowers.