On December 23, 2017, Stephen Gerald Magaziner; dear fiance of Teresa Smittley; loving father of Nikki (Keith) Mills; cherished brother of Helena (Lawrence) Honick, and Ron Magaziner; cherished son of the late Minnie and Gilbert Magaziner. Also survived by Sarah, Nikki, and Evelyn Fritz. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, January 2, at 9:30 am. Interment Oheb Shalom Memorial Park – Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 3503 Gardenview Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, Tuesday and Wednesday.