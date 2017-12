On December 27, 2017, Jeanette S. Freeman (nee Streett); beloved wife of the late Hyman Freeman; loving mother of Roddy Freeman and Norm Freeman; devoted sister of the late Bernard Streett; beloved daughter of the late Rachel and Irvin Streett; loving grandmother of Joshua and Asher Freeman; loving aunt of Davida Streett. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, December 31, at 12 pm. Interment Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery – 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250.