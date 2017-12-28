On December 26, 2017, Rebecca Cohen, RN, Dr.PH., loving daughter of the late Ethel Cohen (nee Feldman); beloved sister of the late Richard “Curly” Cohen; loving aunt of Zachary Cohen, Michael Neville, and David Jaglowski; beloved niece and cousin to many; adored by many close friends around the world, who were her extended family. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, December 29, at 1 pm. Interment Hebrew Friendship Cemetery-3600 E Baltimore Street. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. The family will be receiving at Clubhouse at Quarry Lake, 2525 Quarry Lake Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209, on Friday following interment until 5:30 pm.