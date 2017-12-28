On December 26, 2017, Irene Shemer; beloved sister of Lillian (late David) Shaffer; loving aunt of Brian Shaffer; adoring daughter of the late Eva and Frank Shemer; also survived by other loving family and many dear friends. Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth El Memorial Park – Randallstown, on Friday, December 29, at 12 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Heart Association, Memorial and Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979.