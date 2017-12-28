On December 27, 2017, Lillian Rubin (nee Rosengartern), devoted wife of the late Arthur Rubin; loving mother of Linda Schwartz and the late Ronnie Dee Nadler; loving mother-in-law of Neil Schwartz and Kenneth Nadler; dear sister of the late Louis Rosengartern, Irving Rosengartern, Mickey Garden, Ann Wolarsky, and Phillip Garden; adored grandmother of Jonathan Schwartz (Dr. Jennie Faber), Noah Schwartz, Adam Schwartz (Lindsey Levine), Samuel (Lea) Nadler, and Jessica Nadler; beloved great-grandmother of Andrew and Zara Schwartz, Millie Schwartz, Alexander Nadler, and Ari Dean Nadler. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, December 29, at 9 am. Interment is Private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Breast Cancer Therapeutics Laboratory At Johns Hopkins, 750 East Pratt Street, Suite 750, Baltimore, MD 21202 or Seasons Hospice Foundation, 6934 Aviation Blvd, Suite N-R, Glen Burnie, MD 21061. In mourning at 9410 Groffs Mill Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117 following the funeral service on Friday. Shiva continues Saturday from 4 pm to 8 pm with a shiva service Saturday evening.